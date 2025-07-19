Roku's newest streaming sticks are on sale!

These offers are available from Amazon as “limited time deals.” This means the deals should end relatively soon.

Streaming Stick HD 2025

The Streaming Stick HD 2025 is for those who don’t need 4K resolutions. If you have a Full HD TV, this one will be more than good enough, as it offers a 1,080p resolution. It’s small at just 3.7 x 0.8 x 0.5 inches, and hides away in the back of your TV. You’ll also get a Roku Voice Remote.

While more affordable, it offers all the capabilities of Roku streamers. This includes over 500 free channels, access to your favorite streaming apps, and digital assistant control with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Roku Smart Home.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 2025

Now, if you have a 4K TV, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 2025 is the obvious choice. It’s essentially the same, but offers Ultra HD support and enhancements like HDR 10, HDR 10+, and HLG. In fact, it is actually a little smaller at 3.7 x 0.80 x .45 inches, too.

It comes with the same Roku Voice Remote and access to the same digital content. You’re pretty much paying for the extra definition and HDR support. Get your 2025 Roku of choice now, before the prices jump back up. Saving nearly $11 on these is a really nice discount, considering the price is already very accessible!