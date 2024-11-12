Roku sale: Here are the hottest streaming device deals

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re looking for the best bang per buck in the world of streaming devices, the real fight is between Roku and Amazon Fire streamers. The fight gets even fiercer when deals come around, and with Black Friday around the corner, Roku is kicking things off with some of its best deals. You can get the Roku Premiere for a mere $18, which is 54% off. Meanwhile, the Roku Express 4K Plus is $29, which is a 27% discount. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is 31% off, at $34. Buy the Roku Premiere for $18 Buy the Roku Express 4K Plus for $29 Buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34

These early Black Friday offers come from a couple of retailers. The Roku Premiere is a Walmart exclusive. The Express 4K Plus and Streaming Stick 4K deals come from Amazon.

Which is the right Roku streamer for you? We know it can be a bit confusing to figure out which is the suitable Roku smart TV device for your needs. They all look pretty similar, and they all support 4K, after all. Let’s go over the differences together.

Roku Premiere: For the budget-conscious

Roku Premiere Roku Premiere You don't have to sacrifice all of the best features for an affordable streaming device. Incredible picture - with an even more incredible value. The new Roku Premiere is the simple way to start streaming in HD, 4K Ultra HD or HDR. Just use the included Premium High Speed HDMI Cable to get started. With an easy on-screen experience and simple remote to find your favorites, youll be streaming in minutes. See price at Walmart Save $21.99 With Walmart+!

The Roku Premiere is the most affordable streaming device you can get, at just $18. It’s almost a no-brainer. It still has 4K support, as well as HDR capabilities. So, why is it so much cheaper? The main reason is that it’s pretty old now, so you may notice some performance differences, though they shouldn’t be enough to make this a deal-breaker. Additionally, it comes with the standard remote, so you won’t get any voice commands via the remote. You can still use the Roku app for that, though.

All things considered, this deal is still amazing for those who want a simple streamer to play movies and shows through their favorite streaming services, as well as Roku TV. And at such a low price, it could also make a great stocking stuffer for the holidays.

Roku Express 4K Plus: Still affordable, but much newer

Roku Express 4K Plus Roku Express 4K Plus The software may be as important as the hardware. Start streaming what you love in brilliant picture quality with a fast Wi-Fi connection made for 4K. Your favorite channels and free, live TV are just a click away with the customizable home screen and simple remote. See price at Amazon Save $10.99

The Roku Express 4K Plus is the most affordable option still available from Roku and plays in 4K. The only cheaper model currently available is the Roku Express, which only plays in HD. It’s usually $39.99, which is already pretty cheap. At the current $29.99, it’s a great deal.

As mentioned, it plays 4K video, with support for up to 60fps. It also supports HDR. The dual-band Wi-Fi gets you access to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections, allowing for better streaming. Additionally, the remote gets an added microphone for voice command support.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: If you want a small device

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Roku Streaming Stick 4K Roku is out to prove that size doesn't matter when it comes to streaming devices. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K packs an extra kick in an even smaller package. The new processor puts the Streaming Stick 4K on par with the best of them, and the Voice Remote makes TV control and navigation a breeze. See price at Amazon Save $15.99

Honestly, all these Roku streaming devices are very small. We wouldn’t say size is an issue here. That said, if you really want the smallest, most portable Roku device around, this is it. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is only 3.7 x 0.8 x 0.45 inches. It can fit in any pocket, even a shirt one. Because of the stick design, it also easily hides behind the TV, and you don’t have to set it anywhere.

You’ll still get 4K support at 60fps, HDR, and even Dolby Vision. It also gets the voice remote control, which is quite convenient. It’s technically the second best streaming device you can get from Roku, only beat by the Roku Ultra.

By the way, if you really want the best of the best, the Roku Ultra is also on sale. We just didn’t think that deal was good enough, as it’s $89.99 instead of $99.99. Take advantage of these deals while they last, especially if you’re getting the cheaper Roku Premiere. That one is a Walmart exclusive, and it’s no longer even available from Roku itself. Who knows how long the stock or offers will last.

