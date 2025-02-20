Roku has a new way to get to your favorite programs faster

Supplied by Roku

TL;DR Roku is introducing a personalized row to its live TV guide.

The row will present your top 10 TV programs at the top of the guide.

This update is rolling out to the US today.

Having to scroll through the entire guide just to get to your favorite live TV programs is tedious. Wouldn’t it be great if those programs were at the top of the page so you could get to them immediately? If you watch live TV on Roku, you’ll now be able to do just that.

Today, Roku announced it is rolling out an update to make it easier to jump to the live TV content you want to watch. Starting today, Roku users will now see a personalized row of TV programs at the top of the guide.

This new live programming row highlights your top 10 TV programs so you have quicker access to them. Additionally, this row features current events throughout the year, allowing users to tune in seamlessly.

The new personalized live TV program row is currently only available to Roku users in the US. The company has not said when or if it plans to launch the feature in other markets.

