Roku to launch a free, ad-supported sports channel soon

TL;DR Roku is launching a free, ad-supported Roku Sports Channel on August 12.

The Roku Sports Channel will feature a range of content, such as live MLB games, Formula E races, and exclusive Roku Originals.

The new channel is accessible on various devices without requiring a subscription.

If you’ve been a Roku subscriber and have been longing for more sports content via a dedicated channel, you’ll be pleased to know that things are about to change for the better soon. Starting on August 12, subscribers will be able to access a new Roku Sports Channel that streams sports-based content 24/7. So, if you’re looking for a break from streaming TV shows and movies, Roku’s Sports Channel might be just what you need.

A recent press release from Roku mentioned that the channel is free to access but will be ad-supported. The channel will include content across various sports, including live Major League Baseball (MLB) games, Formula E races, and Roku Originals that are specifically sports-themed. The latter will include shows like NFL Draft: The Pick Is In and WWE: Next Gen. You’ll also get to see exclusive partner content, which includes boxing matches from Top Rank and poker games from PokerGo, to name a few. While these are only a few of the shows planned for now, Roku says it will continue to expand its streaming content with new shows.

If you want to access all the new and exclusive content Roku has in store for its sports fans, you can tune into it via the Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide. One interesting facet about this channel is that the content can be streamed for free without requiring a subscription or sign-up. In comparison, Disney-owned ESPN Plus is hiking its price, and Max no longer offers Bleacher Report for free.

Roku could really change things up by offering sports fans a free alternative that can help them access high-quality sports content through a variety of streaming devices, including Roku devices or TVs, the Roku app on Android/iOS devices, or The Roku Channel’s website. You can also stream the content through your Amazon Fire TV, Google/Android TV, or Samsung TV.

