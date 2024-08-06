Disney raises prices on not one, not two, but three of its streaming services

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The plans for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus will all see a price hike

Additionally, the price of bundling Disney Plus and Hulu is going up.

In turn for the price increase, new channels are being added to Disney Plus.

If anything can be guaranteed in life, it’s price hikes for streaming services. Disney is the latest company ready to start charging more for its content. However, Disney Plus is not the only platform the company is raising prices on.

According to CNBC, Disney announced a price hike is coming for Disney Plus. The basic and premium plans for this platform will go up to $9.99 and $15.99, respectively.

For some time, Disney has allowed customers to bundle its streaming services. The option that includes Disney Plus and Hulu with ads is getting a price bump up to $10.99. However, the same bundle without ads is staying the same at $19.99 per month.

On top of that, expect price increases for both Hulu and ESPN Plus as well. Hulu’s ad-supported plan will now be $9.99, while the ad-free tier will cost $18.99. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus, which includes ads, will now cost $11.99.

These price increases are scheduled to go into effect on October 17. While this is far from welcomed news, Disney is giving something back in return. Disney Plus will be gaining some new channels that stream continuously. On Sept 4, ABC News Live will be added along with a playlist of preschool programming. Further down the road, premium subscribers will get channels dedicated to documentaries, action films, and pop culture.

