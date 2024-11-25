Your Google TV is about to get a lot more entertaining, thanks to Roku

Roku is expanding its reach within the smart TV ecosystem by improving access to its free streaming platform, The Roku Channel, on Google TV . The update, rolling out in the coming weeks, will allow users to search for content from The Roku Channel directly on the Google TV home screen.

The newly-announced integration introduces several improvements aimed at making The Roku Channel a seamless part of the Google TV experience:

Users will soon be able to search for The Roku Channel’s programming directly through Google TV’s interface without the need to switch between apps.

Over 500 live channels from Roku’s FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) lineup will now appear in Google TV’s “Live” tab.

Google TV will begin showcasing content from The Roku Channel on its home screen, with new sections highlighting free live TV and popular on-demand titles.

Users will also be able to pick up where they left off with shows and movies from The Roku Channel right from Google TV’s home screen.

This development builds on Roku’s ongoing effort to bring its subscription-free content to a broader audience following its availability on Android TV devices last year. For Google TV users, this integration represents a win-win: easier access to high-quality, free entertainment alongside enhanced live TV capabilities — all without spending a dime.