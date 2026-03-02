These smart glasses are getting smarter with native support for Gemini, ChatGPT, and more

Supplied by Rokid

TL;DR Rokid has added Google’s Gemini to its international smart glasses via a software update.

The glasses now integrate Gemini, ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Qwen into a single platform.

Rokid is pitching this multi-model support as a more open alternative to single-AI rivals.

Smart glasses are no longer just about snapping photos or getting directions in your line of sight. They’re becoming one of the many battlegrounds for AI, and Rokid has just added another big name to the mix in its own hardware. The company says the international version of its Rokid Glasses now supports Google’s Gemini as part of a major software update, and they weren’t short on AI smarts beforehand.

In a press release, Rokid says the update integrates four large language models into a single platform: Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Alibaba’s Qwen. The company claims it’s the first smart glasses maker to natively support Gemini, and users will be able to switch between models rather than being tied to just one assistant.

Rokid says this setup enables tasks like real-time translation and other multimodal interactions, with a device-to-cloud system handling the heavy lifting. In practice, it means you could lean on different AI models depending on what you’re asking and your own preferences.

Rokid might not be the biggest name in smart glasses just yet, but it’s certainly making a push to become one of the main alternatives to the likes of the Ray-Ban Meta lineup. The company previously highlighted its ChatGPT integration and, in some versions, micro-LED displays for heads-up information. This update significantly widens the AI options for users, whether you think four models is overkill or not.

Rokid is framing the move as part of an “open ecosystem” strategy, contrasting its multi-model support with rivals that focus on a single in-house AI stack. Whether that flexibility becomes a real selling point remains to be seen.

