This weird smart ring looks like a smartwatch, and even doubles as one

Smart rings have been edging closer to smartwatches for a while now, but Rogbid has taken a more literal approach. The company has just launched the Rogbid Fusion, a device that looks like a smartwatch shrunk down into ring form, complete with a screen, health tracking, and even the option to wear it on your wrist instead.

Rogbid isn’t a big name in wearables, but it’s been selling budget smart devices for years. As spotted by The Verge, the Fusion is now available from Rogbid’s online store for $49.99. That’s far cheaper than most ring watches, and it comes in gold, silver, and black finishes.

The Fusion uses a 0.49-inch OLED display to show the time alongside health stats like step count, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep data. Rogbid also claims support for menstrual cycle reminders and more than 100 sports modes, all handled through a companion app. As with most devices in this price range, those health features are best taken as rough guidance rather than medical-grade tracking.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a watch-shaped ring. For example, Casio’s Ring Watch did something similar with a retro design and an LCD display. The key difference is that Casio and other manufacturers have largely leaned into novelty, while Rogbid is clearly trying to turn the Fusion into a fully fledged fitness tracker.

Physically, the Fusion falls somewhere between a smart ring and a smartwatch. It uses an adjustable magnetic band when worn on your finger, so you don’t need spacers, and Rogbid also includes a longer strap that lets you wear it on your wrist like a small fitness band. Battery life is rated at up to five days with regular use or around eight days on standby, and the device is rated for 5ATM water resistance.

There are also some more unusual features, including a “couple interaction mode” that lets partners sync activity data, anniversaries, and reminders. Whether that’s genuinely useful or just marketing flair will probably depend on how much you buy into the idea, but you still have time to get it in time for Valentine’s Day.

