ASUS unveils Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8

TL;DR ASUS is inviting select ROG Phone 8 users to join the Android 15 Preview Program.

The Preview Program is meant to help the company find and fix bugs in its version of Android 15.

Those who are selected are not allowed to talk publicly about the software.

Android 15 has started rolling out to Pixel devices today, but Google’s handsets aren’t the only hardware getting a taste of the new OS. If you have an ASUS ROG Phone 8, you can sign up today to be one of the lucky few to preview Android 15.

ASUS has announced that it is launching an Android 15 Preview Program. Unfortunately, this program is only meant for the ROG Phone 8, so you’re out of luck if you have a different ASUS phone.

In a post on its community forum, ASUS explains this program will let Phone 8 owners experience its Android 15 skin in its first stage of development. As it’s a preview, the program is meant to help the company find and fix bugs. Although it’s inviting owners to join the program, it warns that people should deliberate first on whether they want to join as they’ll likely run into bugs.

How to sign up for the Android 15 Preview Program To register for the program, you’ll need to go to Settings>System>System update. On the System update page, there will be a gear icon in the top right that will show a “Enroll in Android preview Program” option once tapped. From there, you just have to agree to the privacy policy, sign up for an ASUS member account, and click submit.

If you’re selected, you’ll get an email from ASUS notifying you that you’re in. Although you won’t be able to brag about anything you see in the preview as it is confidential, ASUS says there will be an official forum exclusive to participants where you can ask questions or report bugs. Additionally, you won’t lose your warranty for installing the software and you can leave the preview by replying to the email of enrollment.

If you own a different Android phone and you want to know when Android 15 will be available, you can check out our Android 15 update tracker. Typically, Samsung is one of the first brands to get it, but that won’t be the case this time as the beta for its skin isn’t expected to launch until later this year.

