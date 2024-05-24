Latest ROG Ally X leak points to a game-changing battery upgrade

ASUS

TL;DR Detailed specifications of the upcoming Asus ROG Ally X have been leaked, revealing some key upgrades over the ROG Ally.

The main highlight is a substantial upgrade to the battery, effectively doubling in size from the current version.

The handheld is set for an official launch on June 2, with a rumored price of $799.

ASUS has already teased its upcoming gaming handheld, the ROG Ally X, and its June 2 release date. But, thanks to a juicy leak from VideoCardz, its secrets have now been spilled. Hold onto your joysticks because this handheld console is packing some serious upgrades that’ll leave you saying “GG” to your old gaming rig.

While not a complete generational leap, the Ally X is a strategic upgrade that directly addresses the pain points of its predecessor, promising a truly enhanced handheld gaming experience. One of the most substantial changes is the battery, which has reportedly been upgraded from 40 watt-hours to 80 watt-hours, promising significantly extended playtime for gamers on the go.

What’s even more impressive is that this battery upgrade only adds about 70 grams of weight and 5mm of thickness to the device compared to the ROG Ally. In addition, the Ally X features a substantial boost in RAM, jumping to 24GB of faster LPDDR5(X)-7500 memory compared to the original’s 16GB of LPDDR5-6400.

In terms of other specs, the Ally X will retain the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset and a 7-inch 1080p VRR display with a 120Hz refresh rate as the original model. However, ASUS has added a second USB-C port with USB4 speeds and improved the fan design for quieter and more efficient cooling. Additionally, storage has been bumped up to a generous 1TB.

ASUS had previously hinted at software improvements coming to its gaming handhelds too, with the Ally X set to debut the new Armory Crate SE version 1.5. This update brings a cleaner, more intuitive interface, a favorites list for quick access to games, separate tabs for platforms like Steam and Epic, and a customizable home screen.

Additionally, users will be able to share custom button mappings and game settings thanks to the profile template export feature. The Armory Crate SE 1.5 update will also roll out to existing ROG Ally owners in July.

All these upgrades will come at a cost, with leaks suggesting that the ROG Ally X may be priced around $799, a $100 increase over the current Ryzen Z1 extreme model.

With its June 2 launch date fast approaching, the Ally X is poised to make a splash in the handheld gaming market. Whether it will be enough to challenge the Steam Deck OLED remains to be seen, but the leaked specs indicate that ASUS is taking user feedback seriously and striving to deliver a handheld that better meets the needs of gamers.

