ASUS teases ROG Ally X with major battery upgrades and revamped UI

TL;DR ROG Ally X, the upgrade to the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld, will launch on June 2.

The Ally X focuses on addressing battery life concerns, along with increased RAM and potential design tweaks.

A revamped Armory Crate SE software is also coming, promising a cleaner interface and better customization.

Just about a year after its initial foray into the Windows handheld gaming space, ASUS is revving up for an upgraded successor to the ROG Ally. The company dropped a YouTube video titled “The next ROG Ally is coming” today, hinting at some major upgrades, with additional details confirmed in an interview with The Verge.

The ROG Ally X isn’t a next-gen upgrade to the original, but it directly addresses key areas where users wanted more from the ROG handheld. While it will retain the same AMD Z1 Extreme chipset and 7-inch VRR screen as the Ally, it directly addresses many of its pain points.

Central to these improvements is a significantly larger battery. ASUS SVP Shawn Yen told The Verge, “We’re not looking at 30 to 40 percent more capacity. We’re looking at way more than that,” acknowledging that battery life was a primary concern with the original model.

Beyond the battery boost, the Ally X will feature increased RAM (going beyond the original model’s 16GB) and a longer M.2 2280 SSD slot for easier storage upgrades. ASUS is also promising potential design tweaks and improved repairability with redesigned, interchangeable joystick modules.

The company isn’t just focusing on hardware; it’s also overhauling the user experience. The teaser video highlights Armory Crate SE version 1.5, which introduces a cleaner and more intuitive interface. It also includes practical features like a favorites list for quick game access and separate tabs for platforms like Steam, Epic, etc.

Users will also have more control with a customizable home screen, which will let them rearrange tiles and decide which game titles to display.

Sharing custom button mappings and game settings with other users will also be possible, thanks to the profile template export feature. The Armory Crate SE 1.5 update will also arrive for original ROG Ally owners in July.

The Ally X will debut on June 2 and will likely be slightly heavier due to the larger battery. It will also feature tweaks to the grips, D-Pad, joysticks, and triggers. With these substantial upgrades, a slight price increase is possible.

We’ll have to wait for the full reveal in June, but for now, it seems that fans of Windows handheld gaming have a lot to look forward to with the ROG Ally X.

