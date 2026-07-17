Roborock's latest lawn mower is now available in the US with a huge introductory discount

TL;DR Roborock has launched the RockMow X120H lawn mower that uses LiDAR to scan and map lawns and identify obstacles.

It comes with All Wheel Drive, six cutting blades, and an adjustable cutting deck height.

The RockMow X120H LiDAR is available for $2,499 after a $700 introductory discount.

A month after launching the RockNeo Q110H lawn mower in the US, Roborock is back with yet another robot lawn mower. This time, the company is opening sales of its high-end RockMow X120H LiDAR lawn mower in the US, and it’s offering a $700 introductory discount to sweeten the deal.

The X120H is designed for people with large lawns and can cover areas up to one acre. It’s also completely wire-free and uses a base station to charge and store itself while not in use. Roborock says that the base station can be installed indoors or outdoors, depending on the user’s needs.

As the name suggests, the X120H LiDAR uses LiDAR vision to scan, map, and navigate lawns. It also comes with AI obstacle avoidance. The lawn mower can identify static obstacles and mow around them. It can also identify humans and pets and turn around to avoid accidentally getting in their way. Plus, for obstacles that are taller than the X120H, it can keep moving and go under them.

It comes with All Wheel Drive, and Roborock says it can handle difficult terrains with ease. It also features a dynamic suspension to keep it stable over rugged terrain. The RockMow X120H can also take precise turns, and can handle 80% slopes (~38.7 degrees) and cross over obstacles up to 3.1 inches.

The RockMow X120H LiDAR comes with six durable blades inside a cutting deck nearly 10 inches wide and uses a floating deck that adjusts to ground contours. Roborock says that this results in even and consistent cutting. Users can also adjust the cutting height between 1.6 and 3.5 inches.

The Roborock companion app also offers useful features: users can set up multiple zones on their lawns to easily control which areas to mow, and it supports custom pattern mowing with preset and user-customizable designs. It also features an anti-theft alarm that plays a loud alert if the lawn mower is picked up or moved outside the preset boundaries.

The X120H can also sense when it starts raining, stop mowing, and get back to the charging station. It can then resume mowing automatically once conditions clear up. It’s also IPX6 rated, so it can easily withstand the rain and can be safely washed with a garden hose.

The Roborock RockMow X120H LiDAR is available right now. It’s priced at $3,199, but the company is offering an introductory $700 discount until August 6, so you can get it on Amazon for $2,499.

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