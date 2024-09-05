Roborock's new vacuums can effortlessly navigate uneven floors

Supplied by Roborock

TL;DR Roborock has unveiled three new robot vacuums at IFA 2024 in Berlin.

The new Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge are flagship models featuring a unique AdaptLift Chassis, while the Qrevo Slim is one of the slimmest robot vacuums on the market.

The Qrevo Curv will be available in the EU for €1499.99, while the Slim is priced at €1299.99.

After launching its flagship Qrevo Master and budget-friendly Qrevo S robot vacuums in the US this June, Roborock is back with three new models that feature some neat innovations. Showcased at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Roborock’s new lineup includes the Qrevo Curv, Qrevo Edge, and Qrevo Slim.

Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge features The Roborock Qrevo Curv and Edge are based on a new AdaptiLift Chassis, featuring independently adjustable three-wheel control that allows the models to adjust height by up to 10mm. Roborock claims this is an industry-first innovation, and it better equips the new robot vacuums to navigate various floor types efficiently and pass over double-layer thresholds up to 4cm high.

Both models also come with a dual anti-tangle system consisting of a DuoDivide main brush and a FlexiArm Arc side brush. The main brush features spiral blades with short bristle rollers designed to prevent hair from tangling around the brushes or accumulating at the ends, which is a common problem with robot vacuums. On the other hand, the side brush has an extendable design that is great for mopping up corners and edges.

The Qrevo Curv and Edge are also more powerful than the Qrevo Master, offering 18,500Pa of suction power. The robot vacuums come with the same Multifunctional Dock 3.0, though, which has a unique 75-degree hot mop washing feature to clean off dirt and stains.

Qrevo Slim features As its name suggests, the Qrevo Slim is designed to take up much less space than its counterparts. It measures just 8.2cm high, and Roborock claims it’s the industry’s slimmest 3D ToF navigation robot vacuum that features advanced navigation and obstacle detection.

Roborock has equipped the model with a high-density laser array with over 21,600 sensor points and a 38,400Hz sampling frequency to ensure precise navigation. The vacuum also includes an RGB camera that helps it recognize up to 73 types of obstacles around your home and adjust its trajectory. It can also adapt to your pet’s movements and can automatically stop its main brush to avoid accidents.

Like the Qrevo Curv and Edge, the Slim model comes with the Multifunctional Dock 3.0 and features a FlexiArm side brush to mop corners efficiently. However, it is paired with a DualRoller riser brush and only offers 11,000Pa of suction power.

Price and availability The Roborock Curv will be available for €1499.99 (~$1,668), while the Slim is a bit cheaper at €1299.99 (~$1,445). Both models will be available in the US, EU, and APAC markets, but Roborock has yet to share a release date. We expect the company to share US pricing closer to the launch. At the moment, Roborock has not shared the price and availability for the Qrevo Edge.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments