Say goodbye to dirt: Roborock unveils the Qrevo Master and Qrevo S

TL;DR Roborock is launching the Qrevo Master.

The Qrevo Master has a variety of features including a FlexiArm design for cleaning corners, 10,000Pa of suction, and automatic dock cleaning.

The Qrevo Master is available starting today for $1,599.99 USD.

When it comes to cleaning your floors, robot vacuums have become a must-have for any smart home. With so many options to choose from, however, it can be hard to find the right model that fits your needs. If you’re on the hunt for a new robot vacuum, you might want to check out Roborock’s latest offerings — the Qrevo Master and Qrevo S.

Qrevo Master features

Today, Roborock announced it is launching the Qrevo Master, a robot vacuum that can do everything from cleaning corners to mopping the floor. The new floor cleaner comes with a variety of handy features to make sure nothing gets left behind. These features include: FlexiArm: A side brush that reaches into corners to sweep up dirt. The mop is also able to extend.

A side brush that reaches into corners to sweep up dirt. The mop is also able to extend. DuoRoller Riser Brush: A dual-rubber spiral brush that can pick up hair. It’s also able to prevent tangles, so you don’t need to remove them yourself.

A dual-rubber spiral brush that can pick up hair. It’s also able to prevent tangles, so you don’t need to remove them yourself. Strong suction: The Qrevo Master offers 10,000Pa of suction power.

The Qrevo Master offers 10,000Pa of suction power. Voice assistant: You can start or stop cleaning with a voice command.

You can start or stop cleaning with a voice command. Obstacle avoidance: The robot can recognize and avoid 62 different types of objects, including pets. Along with these features, you also get the charging station Roborock calls the Multifunctional Dock 3.0. This 7-in-1 charging station has dual rotating scrapers to keep the dock clean, automatic dust emptying, and uses 60-degree hot water to clean off dirt and stains. Roborock claims that the station removes 99.7% of bacteria.

As for the mop, the station can detect if the water is dirty and will start a second wash if needed. It can also trigger a re-mopping function if it detects that the floor is heavily soiled.

Qrevo S features

Roborock

The Qrevo S is the cheaper option of the two, and as such, don’t expect it to have all of the features that you get with the Qrevo Master. While you’ll miss out on the FlexiArm component, the voice assistant, and DuoRoller Riser Brush, this vacuum doesn’t make too many compromises. This particular model offers 7,000Pa of suction, obstacle detection and avoidance, a single rubber brush, and the 5-in-1 Multifunctional Dock 1.0. It’s the perfect robot vacuum for addressing essential cleaning needs.

Availability The Roborock Qrevo Master and Qrevo S go on sale starting today. The Qrevo Master is available for $1,599.99 / €1,199. At the time of writing, we do not have the price of the Qrevo S.

