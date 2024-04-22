The Roborock Q7 Max Plus is almost 50% off today

A huge $410 price drop on the feature-packed Roborock Q7 Max Plus is just the type of hot deal you want to see after a weekend of not getting around to all the chores. While it lasts, you can pick up the robot vacuum and mop for just $459.99 Roborock Q7 Max Plus for $459.99 ($410 off)

The offer is available on both the white and black colorways of the smart home appliance, and matches the previous record discount we’ve tracked. It supports up to seven weeks of hands-free operation thanks to its Auto-Empty Dock Pure, which automatically clears its 2.5L dust bag. 4200Pa suction power enables the vacuum to lift significant debris and deeply clean carpets, which it will recognize thanks to automatic carpet detection.

On the mopping front, an electronic pump allows for 30 adjustable water flow levels, catering to different flooring needs. Its PreciSense LiDAR Navigation not only maps your home accurately but also enhances route tracking and introduces smart cleaning functionalities, which are even viewable in 3D. An upgraded all-rubber brush system is designed to minimize hair tangles, making it especially suitable for homes with pets.

Ready to upgrade your smart home? Hit the widget above to learn more about the deal.

Comments