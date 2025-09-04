Roborock already keeps the indoors clean, and now it's coming for your lawn

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Roborock expands from vacuums to lawnmowers with the RockMow Z1, S1, and RockNeo Q1.

The Qrevo Curv 2 Pro is designed to fit in even tight spaces without compromising on power.

For the manual approach, the F25 Ultra stick vac taps into the power of steam.

Old-fashioned chores are going the way of the dodo, and modern smart home devices are getting better and better at taking care of life’s little annoyances that we’d rather just someone (or something) else handle. Roborock already offers an impressive selection of vacuums, from autonomous robotic units to capable stick vacs, and now it’s not only delivering new options there, but expanding into uncharted territory: robotic lawn care.

RockMow Z1, S1, and RockNeo Q1 are tailored to yards of all sizes

Just like robotic vacuums, automated lawnmowers aren’t one-size-fits-all, Roborock is entering this space with a trifecta of solutions designed to address different needs. Since we’re in Germany for IFA, these three are focused on the priorities of European shoppers, but we should be seeing some US-oriented models debuting early next year at CES.

Of those three mowers debuting today, the RockMow Z1 is the most versatile, capable of navigating slopes up to 38 degrees and clearing obstacles protruding up to 6cm. It’s got a 6-blade system and heavy-duty motor for clean, reliable cuts, and will get within 1.1 inches of walls, saving you from a lot of edging work to finish things up.

The Z1 is capable of mowing up to 54,000 square feet a day, very nearly the size of an entire football field, and dual front-wheel active steering will help it quickly pivot around even complicated obstacles.

Compared to the Z1, the S1 and Q1 dial back endurance a bit, offer slightly narrower cutting widths, and won’t climb inclines quite as steep, but offer the same AI-assisted smart mapping for worry-free automation — just with a focus on smaller, flatter yards. Hopefully we see the same sort of variety and versatility for the models Roborock brings to CES in January.

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro / Curv X combines class-leading suction with low clearance

Heading back indoors to Roborock’s bread and butter, the company’s also sharing news about its latest (and upcoming) vacuums — both robotic and handheld. On the former front, we’re learning about the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro today, one of Roborock’s lowest-profile models around, yet built without compromising on power.

The Curv 2 Pro can navigate under gaps just over 3 inches in height, lowering its pop-up LiDAR for tight spaces. Even under your couch, the robot provides 25K Pa suction power, and a rear-mounted navigation system lets it find its way around with the primary array retracted.

For tougher dirt, the mopping system runs at 200 RPM and can deliver 12N of water jet pressure, and to help keep things clean and sanitary, the Multifunction Dock uses 212F water to wash the Curv’s mop pads — there’s even hot-air drying for when it’s done.

Add on some AI smarts like obstacle avoidance and the ability to detect your pets and spin down its brush to avoid startling them, and we’ve got the makings of a well-equipped package. Roborock is launching the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro for the European market at IFA this week, while the US is set to get the similarly outfitted Curv X model in the near future for about $1,500.

The Roborock F25 Ultra stick vac tackles even oily messes with superheated steam

Our last big product addition from Roborock lacks the robotic convenience of these other devices, but looks like it more than makes up for that with a powerful feature set. The F25 Ultra offers an array of six steam outlets that deliver superheated 302F steam — and yes, before you ask, Roborock has tested this VaporFlow system on delicate wood floors, and even after long-term usage, you should see minimal wear and tear.

Owners will enjoy 22K Pa of suction power to gather dirt, but it’s the 33N figure for its water pressure that makes the F25 Ultra sound particularly well outfitted for tough messes. All this power comes out of a head that’s just under 5 inches high, so while it won’t fit under every narrow opening, lots of furniture should be happy to cooperate.

Roborock already opened the F25 Ultra for pre-orders, and you can take one home yourself for just under $800.

