First deal slashes the price of the latest Ring Wired Doorbell Pro

Spring is traditionally the time you might start thinking about getting your home in order. Alongside clearing out clutter and fixing the little things you’ve been ignoring all winter, you might also find it a good excuse to upgrade a few smart home gadgets, especially when flagship hardware suddenly gets its first price drop. That’s the case with the latest Ring doorbell, which is suddenly 20% cheaper ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Right now, the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) is on sale for the first time since launching late last year. One colorway has dropped to $199.99 ($50 off), while the others are currently $40 off their usual $249.99 price. Either way, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet for Ring’s latest wired video doorbell. Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) for $199.99 ($50 off)

This model sits at the top of Ring’s wired doorbell lineup and brings a few key upgrades over previous wired models. The headline change is Retinal 4K video, which offers a much sharper feed than the 1080p resolution used on many older Ring doorbells. Ring also added 10x enhanced zoom, making it easier to pick out details like faces or package labels.

Another big shift is the 1:1 aspect ratio, which gives you a full head-to-toe view of visitors while also showing packages on the ground. The camera also includes 3D motion detection to help pinpoint activity around your doorstep and Low-Light Sight for color video in darker conditions.

As with most Ring cameras, you can view the live feed and speak to visitors through the Ring app, while Alexa integration lets the doorbell appear on Echo and Fire TV devices. Some features, such as recorded video history and advanced alerts, still require a Ring Protect subscription, which is fairly typical for many smart devices with cameras.

Given how recently the Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) launched, it’s unusual to see a discount this soon. If you already have doorbell wiring and were thinking about upgrading to one of Ring’s new models, hit the widget above to find the deal.

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