The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro drops to its all-time low price!

I recently moved, and just a couple of days ago, I made a post featuring all the smart home deals I took advantage of. Well, it seems I left a significant blind spot and needed another security camera. I went digging again and came upon another deal. The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is only $89.99, which is a 50% discount on its full $179.99 price point. It is actually cheaper than the regular Stick Up Cam, which is $99.99! Yeah, I bought it! Get the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro for only $89.99

This deal is available directly from Amazon. It’s available in Black and White, and you can also choose between the Battery and Plug-in models. All mentioned configurations cost the same. The only pricier option is the bundle with a solar panel, at $149.98.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is a really nice upgrade over the regular Stick Up Cam, and at this price, it is a very enticing option. The recording resolution is still Full HD 1,080p, but it does get upgraded with HDR support for better video quality. The field of view is also wider at 139 degrees, as opposed to the 110 degrees FoV on the regular version.

It also gets some really nice improvements in other departments. The audio is better, for example. This is nice, because I often find myself wanting more when I use two-way audio on the regular Stick Up Cam.

Ring also added the pre-roll function to this model, which gives you a lower-resolution clip of what happened right before an event. Additionally, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro gets access to bird’s eye view and zone customizations. Because of these more advanced features, it also gets access to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, whereas the regular Stick Up Cam only connects to 2.4GHz bands.

I like it a lot so far, even if it is significantly bigger. That said, the added features are nice. One thing to keep in mind is that the docking plate is different, so if you want to use it on an already-installed plate, you’ll need to reinstall it.

Otherwise, this is a great deal. Go ahead and take advantage of this offer while you can. We’re not sure how long this sale will last.

