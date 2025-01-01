Smart home deals I just took advantage of for my move

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these deals are available from Amazon. Most are labeled as “limited time deals,” with the “like-new” products being the exception.

Kasa Smart Bulb KL135P2 (2-Pack)

I can no longer live without smart light bulbs, and these are also an easy and affordable way to get started with your smart home. Especially if you take advantage of these smart home deals.

I only really needed two smart lights, so this 2-pack was perfect for my needs and met all my standards. The Kasa Smart Bulb KL135P2 is brighter than usual at 1,000 lumens, and these also offer full color customization with 16 million hues available. The white light temperature ranges between 2500 K and 9000 K. In short, you get full customizability here.

These smart lights require no hub, and they connect to both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This is important, because I actually use both!

This is a pretty good deal at just $17.99 for two units. I did find cheaper ones, but they usually lacked color support and weren’t as bright, and the extra savings were about a buck or two. I might as well get these, and they work great.

Like-New Ring Video Doorbell

I also had to make sure I had a doorbell, and since I am already invested in the Ring ecosystem, going with the Ring Video Doorbell seemed like the most straightforward option. Sadly, all the Ring deals seem to be gone, but then I came across these “like-new” options.

This Ring Video Doorbell is pretty much used, but Amazon has inspected it and ensured it is in perfect condition. It does look “like-new.” I couldn’t find a single scratch on mine, and it operates flawlessly. Additionally, it gets the same warranty as a new unit, which is great for peace of mind.

The camera itself is pretty good. It can record at 1,080p. It supports live video, two-way talk, quick replies, package alerts, and more. The battery is built-in, and charges over USB-C.

If you want a better doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Plus is also available in “like-new” condition for $79.99. This is a good deal, considering the MSRP on a new unit is $149.99.

Like-New Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

I already had two Ring Stick Up Cameras, but I needed to cover more space at my new place. This time, I am not sharing any walls. Again, the Ring Stick Up Cam wasn’t on sale in new condition, but I checked if there were any “like-new” offers and was pleasantly surprised to see a $49.99 sale. I got me another two!

I have been using Stick Up Cams for years and have no complaints, really. They are good-looking, have undergone plenty of rain, and mostly lived outside, all without a single issue.

This camera can record 1,080p video, offers motion detection, and supports cloud storage. You will also get live video, two-way talk, and more. The 110-degree field of view is great, and night vision is pretty good.

Amazon Echo Show 8

I have been avoiding getting an Echo Show for years, just because I feel like my phone and tablet can do the job just fine. I thought it was time to give myself a bit of a treat for managing my smart home devices and cameras, though. I deserve it, right?!

Anyway, I got an Amazon Echo Show 8, and this one I actually bought new. It is one of the few Amazon deals still standing at $84.99, which is a nice discount considering the retail price is $149.99.

You know the deal: it has an 8-inch screen, which is good enough for comfortably managing your smart home devices, watching content, making video calls, and more. Additionally, the sound is pretty nice, thanks to the two 2-inch neodymium stereo speakers with a passive bass radiator. It also has a built-in Zigbee hub, so you can connect your smart devices directly to it and declutter your Wi-Fi network.

That said, you can also get the smaller Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $44.99, if you prefer saving money and don’t mind the smaller screen, lack of Zigbee support, and single 1.7-inch speaker. Nothing is going to stop me from saving money! I simply refuse to pay full price, especially when I am exposed to so many smart home deals here at Android Authority. Overall, I think I did a great job saving some cash on these, even if I was a bit late to the party. It would have been way better if I bought all of these before Christmas!

