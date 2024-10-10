Ring's new tool will make sure you never miss that special moment

TL;DR Ring is launching an AI-powered video search tool to make finding the video you want faster.

Smart Video Search will allow you to search using queries related to animals, locations, packages, people, time, vehicles, weather, and some activities.

The feature is available now as a public beta.

Searching through your library of Ring videos for a specific clip can be time-consuming. Ring’s new AI-powered search tool promises to make searching faster than ever and finding certain moments easier.

Yesterday, Ring announced it is launching what it calls Smart Video Search, which will be compatible with all Ring video doorbells and cameras. The tool is said to be powered by Ring IQ — its in-house AI — and Visual Language Modeling (VLM) to match text to images. This capability will allow it to help you find certain videos in your collection more quickly with a simple query. These queries can also be used to help with finding certain moments, like your child riding their bike.

When Smart Video Search is available to everyone, the company says users will have the opportunity to use queries related to animals, locations, packages, people, time, vehicles, and weather. You’ll also be able to use queries related to actions such as jumping, running, playing, or riding. For example, you could submit a query like “raccoon in the backyard last night” and it would comb through your videos looking for anything that matches.

Additionally, the company says that it is implementing a moderation technique in the tool. This way it can’t be used to search for offensive, inappropriate, or harmful content.

Smart Video Search is live right now in public beta and is available to select customers who are in the beta. On November 5, however, it will become a part of a revamped subscription service called Ring Home, along with other features like 24/7 recording. Ring Home will be available to Ring Home Premium subscribers in the US for $19.99/month.

