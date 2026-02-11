All Ring Outdoor Cam models are on sale!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

These offers are available from Amazon, which owns the Ring brand. The Ring Outdoor Cam is only available in White. The Plus and Pro versions are also available in Black. In any case, the discount is the same, regardless of which hue you pick.

Ring Outdoor Cam

The Ring Outdoor Cam may be the cheapest battery-powered Ring camera, but it is by no means a lackluster. I still use a couple of these, and they work great. Be sure to keep your expectations in check, but you can be sure it will meet most people’s needs.

The Ring Outdoor Cam (previously known as the Stickup Cam) offers plenty of good features. These include a Full HD recording resolution, motion detection, motion alerts, live view, two-way talking, Alexa support, night vision, and more.

Another great benefit is that it is meant to work both indoors and outdoors, offering plenty of flexibility. It is weather-resistant, so you will have no issues with rain or the elements.

This model runs on a battery, but you won’t have to worry about it much. Battery life can last up to a year, depending on your usage. It’s a great camera with a good feature set. At this price, it’s also a really welcoming smart camera.

Ring Outdoor Cam Plus

Those who want to improve their smart camera setup don’t need to spend much more to accomplish this. You can get the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus for just $69.99. That’s only $15 more than the Ring Outdoor Cam!

This one gets an upgraded 2K resolution, for starters. Another highlight is support for pre-roll video, a feature usually reserved for higher-end models (only works with plug-in and wired models). It also upgrades Wi-Fi to dual-band, giving you access to both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

Other features include Low Light Sight, motion detection, live view, motion detection, alerts, Alexa support, and more. Of course, it’s also an Outdoor model, so it’s weatherproof.

If you pick the battery-operated version, it can last several months per charge, making recharging less time-consuming. I usually charge mine about once every 2-4 months.

Ring Outdoor Cam Pro

Now, those who want some serious security will love the Ring Outdoor Cam Pro. It’s the best model without integrated lights. This upgrades you to 4K resolution. It’s so good, Ring claims you can zoom in by 10x and still capture detail, such as an intruder’s face. In addition to Low-Light Sight, you get Adaptive Night Vision. It also gets improved 3D Motion Detection.

You’ll get the works in terms of other features. It has dual-band Wi-Fi support, two-way talking, motion detection/alerts, and Alexa support. Of course, it’s also weather-resistant. Again, pre-roll is available with the Plug-in version.

What’s cool about this one is that there is a PoE+ version. This stands for “Power over Ethernet”, which means you can simply connect it over Ethernet and forget about wireless connections or battery swapping. It’s pricey, but nothing in its category really beats it. Keep in mind that most of the features on these cameras are only available to Ring Protect Plan subscribers. You can learn more about plans and pricing here.

