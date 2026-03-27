Need to secure your home? All Ring Outdoor Cam models are at record-low prices!

These offers are all available directly from Amazon, which owns the Ring brand. These are all part of the Big Spring Sale, which ends on March 31st. By the way, when these are available in Black, the discount applies to all color variants.

Ring Outdoor Cam

Let’s get started with the most affordable model, which is only $49.99 right now. I actually own a few of these. While this version isn’t as nice as the others, it is by no means a bad security camera. It will meet most people’s needs.

The Ring Outdoor Cam offers plenty of great features. It can record at a Full HD resolution. Additionally, you’ll enjoy two-way audio, motion detection, motion alerts, live view, Alexa support, night vision, and more.

While it is part of the “Outdoor” series, nothing is stopping you from using it indoors. This is why I usually recommend it over the Ring Indoor Cam Plus. Why not get the flexibility?

If you do want to use it outdoors, it is weather-resistant, so you will have no issues with dust, rain, or even snow. It runs on battery power, but that is hardly an issue. Battery life is estimated to last up to a whole year! You won’t need to recharge it often.

It’s a great little security camera that gets the job done and comes at a very accessible price.

Ring Outdoor Cam Plus

If you want a more advanced camera, the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus finds an awesome balance. In fact, it is my favorite one, because it comes with all the great features and the price is still reasonable. Especially today.

This one gets a handsome upgrade to a 2K resolution, which is really nice. It can capture more detail, and everything looks much clearer. It also includes pre-roll video support, a feature previously reserved for high-end models. Just keep in mind that this feature requires getting the plug-in and wired models.

You’ll also enjoy all the other features, such as Low Light Sight, motion detection, motion alerts, live view, two-way talk, Alexa support, and more. Of course, like all other Outdoor models, it is weather-proof.

If you pick the battery model, you won’t have to worry about charging it very often. I charge mine about every 4 months.

Ring Outdoor Cam Pro

If you really want something on the higher end of the spectrum, you really can’t go wrong with the Ring Outdoor Cam Pro. It’s the best Ring camera you can get, unless you move to the ones with integrated lights.

There is one major downside, though. This one has no battery option. You can only pick between plug-in, wired, or PoE+. The last one is pretty cool; it stands for “power over Ethernet”, so it can pull both internet and power from a single Ethernet cable. If you’re willing to keep the camera plugged in, though, you’ll enjoy a really nice set of features.

For starters, this one gets a bump to 4K recording. It’s so good that Ring claims you can zoom in by 10x and still capture details of an intruder’s face. You’ll still get Low Light Sight, Adaptive Night Vision, and even 3D Motion Detection.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi support, two-way talking, motion detection, motion alerts, Alexa support, and all the other features you get in other Ring cameras. Again, pre-roll video is available with the plug-in model.

It’s a pricey camera, but it is one of the best out there. This $50 discount takes it down to the cheapest it has ever been, too. Before moving forward, we would like to remind you that many of these features are only available to you if you pay for a Ring Protect Plan. You can learn more about Ring Protect plans and subscriptions here.

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