Ring Outdoor Cam Plus discounted for the first time!

If you’re looking to keep an eye on your home, the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is one of the latest and greatest smart security cameras around. It actually just launched last March 2025, so we’re pleased to see it discounted for the first time, and the deal is pretty nice. You can currently get the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus for $69.99, which equates to a 30% discount! Buy the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus for just $69.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon, which is Ring’s parent company. It is labeled as a “limited time deal.” It’s the first time this model is discounted, making this a record-low price. You can pick between Black and White, as well as Battery or Plug-in.

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is the brand’s current portfolio’s best standard battery camera. This means you won’t find any better unless you move up to the options with built-in lights. These would be the Spotlight and Floodlight series.

It’s a very capable little security camera, so you’re getting quite a nice deal here. For starters, it features a 2K video recording resolution, while most others stick to 1,080p.

You’ll get the works in terms of features, too. These include Low Light Sight, motion detection, live view, two-way audio, a siren, Alexa support, both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support, and more. Furthermore, it is weatherproof, so you won’t have to worry about rain or snow damaging it. It also supports pre-roll video, but that requires a wired power input; battery users are left out of this one!

I like to avoid wiring, especially for outdoor cameras. If you’re like me, you’d be glad to know battery life should last several months per charge, so you won’t have to worry about charging the camera all the time. Your mileage may vary depending on the settings, though. Regardless, it is usually not an issue.

One thing to keep in mind is that many of these features require a Ring Home Plan subscription. Without a plan, your experience will be pretty limited. Plans start at $4.99 per month. You can learn more about Ring Home Plan subscriptions here.

Extra deal: The Ring Outdoor Cam is also on sale

If you really want to save more, the Ring Outdoor Cam is also on sale. It’s the same as the Ring Stick Up Cam, but it was renamed for some reason. You can get it for $59.99. That said, I’ll be straight and tell you upgrading to the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is a no-brainer for only $10 more. I wouldn’t get the Ring Outdoor Cam just to save $10 bucks, and I am super frugal.

All that said, the Ring Outdoor Cam is pretty decent. The main difference is that the resolution gets reduced to 1,080p, but some of you might not mind that. It also has no pre-roll video support or a siren. You’ll be limited to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, too.

Similarly, you’ll need a Ring Home Plan subscription to get most features. Make sure to act quickly. It is the first time the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus goes on sale, so we’re not sure how long the offer will last or when it will return.