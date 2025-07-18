No, your Ring cameras aren't haunted (and probably not hacked)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Ring users have started seeing multiple entries in their activity history for May 28 that they don’t recognize.

Ring insists that no accounts have been compromised, and this is simply a bug displaying incorrect information.

Users are still pressing for more answers, as some report entries for devices they’ve never even owned.

Connecting smart cameras to the internet allows us to access our feeds from anywhere, getting alerts and checking out what’s going on back at home, no matter where we are. But for all those benefits, we also have to trust that the companies managing that connectivity are keeping our cameras private — otherwise, we’re going to end up with another scandal like the one Wyze faced three years ago. If you’re a Ring user, you may already be wondering if your privacy has been violated, as a result of some very confusing information that’s been popping up in the app’s Control Center.

Ring shares that it’s currently dealing “an issue where information is displaying inaccurately” (via ZDNET). In a Facebook post from earlier today, we get a little more detail, with Ring adding that this is specifically “a bug that incorrectly displays prior login dates as May 28, 2025.”

Reports on social media confirm as much, with users sharing confusion over these multiple May 28 entries in their usage history. But more than just that date raising some eyebrows, plenty of users are also seeing connections from devices that they don’t recognize as their own.

Ring offers a little background in a reply to that Facebook post: Ring made a backend update that resulted in prior login dates for client devices to be inaccurately displayed as May 28, 2025, and device names to be incorrectly displayed as “Device name not found”.

The devices you see listed in your Authorized Client Devices were devices that you have previously logged into your account with. These could include devices that you no longer use. There is no indication of your account security being compromised as a result of this bug. Problem is, some users vehemently dispute that all those devices are their own — even older ones — and are still pushing for answers. While Ring mentions seeing “Device name not found,” that’s not what users are reporting — they’re finding specific, named hardware that they don’t have, like in this post from Preston:

Throughout all of this, Ring has been insistent that this is an issue with users seeing bad info — and not that any of this reflects actual attempts from third parties to access their cameras. That said, communication surrounding the incident has been more inconsistent than we’d like, and it’s very easy to understand why Ring users are so concerned.

Ring says that it’s working on a fix, but as of now the bug appears to persist.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.