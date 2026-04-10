A bunch of Ring security cameras are on sale! Come get them!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these offers come directly from Amazon. They are “limited time deals”. When available in multiple colors, all variants get the same discount.

Ring Indoor Cam Plus

This is among the cheapest Ring security cameras, and right now you can get it for even less. It’s just $34.99! Of course, such a nice price cut will come with some downsides. It’s by no means a bad camera, though! Just make sure to keep your expectations in check.

As the name entails, this is an indoor camera. As such, it has no weather resistance, so you’d best use it in a dry place. There is also the downside that it is wired and needs to be plugged in to work. If you don’t mind those couple of downsides, it is actually a great security camera for those who need to keep an eye on an indoor area.

You’ll get 2K recording resolution, along with features like Color Night Vision, Low-Light Sight, motion detection, two-way talking, siren capabilities, and Alexa support. Because it is an indoor camera, it also comes with a physical lens cover, just in case you want some privacy.

Ring Outdoor Cam

The Ring Outdoor Cam has been the de facto affordable security cam for years. This is mainly because it finds a perfect balance between affordability and capabilities.

It’s only $49.99, but it still offers a very acceptable Full HD resolution and a weatherproof construction. You can use it anywhere, rain or shine.

In terms of features, we’re looking at the basics, including motion detection, live view support, two-way talking, Alexa support, and more. I still use a few of these, and while pretty basic, they are more than suitable for normal security coverage.

Ring Outdoor Cam Plus

All that said, if you want an outdoor security camera with a bit more oomph, the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is still my personal favorite. This one pretty much takes the Ring Outdoor Cam premise and brings it to the next level.

This one has 2K video quality and improved Low-Light Sight. Because it’s part of the “Outdoor” series, it is also weatherproof. And if you go for either the Plug-In or Wired models, it comes with Pre-Roll support. Another nice addition is support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Lower-end ones are limited to 2.4GHz.

Of course, you’ll get the rest of the works, such as two-way talking, motion alerts, Alexa support, etc.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus

Things start getting a bit more interesting once you move to the Spotlight and Floodlight models, which have actual lights. Not only do these capture better video, but they also alert intruders that they are being watched, in a much more obvious way than a tiny LED light. The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus features a couple of larger LED lights for better-illuminated recordings.

Other specs include a 1,080p recording resolution. Aside from the extra lighting, it also supports Color Night Vision, as well as all the usual Ring features you’ll enjoy with any model.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Now, if you really want to light up the scene, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is your best bet, at least among the security cameras currently on sale. The only main downside is that so much lighting can’t really run efficiently on a battery. This model is only available in Wired or Plug-In versions.

If you can get past that hurdle, you’re in for a treat. This thing can light up large outdoor areas, blasting 2,000 lumens of brightness. The lights are motion-activated, and you can customize zones to fine-tune which areas you want covered. It also gets a loud 1-5-decibel siren, so there is no way an intruder will ignore this thing.

The camera can record 1,080p video, and it supports Color Night Vision. Of course, there is also live view, two-way talking, motion alerts, Alexa support, and all that. Ready to improve your home security? Catch these deals while you can. There is something here for any environment! That said, do keep in mind that most features will require a Ring Protect plan. Learn more about Ring Protect pricing and plans here.

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