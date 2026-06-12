Amazon drops Ring’s Indoor Cam Plus and contact sensor bundle from $80 to just $45

A 44% discount is a big cut on a home security bundle from a known brand. Right now, the Ring Indoor Cam Plus with Window and Door Sensor is down to $44.99 from a $79.99 RRP, making this early Prime Day offer well worth a look. Ring Indoor Cam Plus with Window and Door Sensor for $44.99 (44% off)

What you get is a plug-in indoor 2K camera and a window or door contact sensor in one package. The camera records in Retinal 2K video and supports up to 6x Enhanced Zoom, so you can get a closer look at what is happening in a room. It also features advanced motion detection and customizable motion zones, helping you focus alerts on the areas that matter most.

For talking to people at home, there is a two-way talk with noise cancelation. You also get a remote-activated siren and improved color viewing in low light. The included sensor sends real-time alerts when a door or window opens and does not require a base station when using Amazon Sidewalk.

Setup is also pretty quick. The camera requires a standard outlet and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, and the estimated installation time is 5 to 10 minutes. The sensor runs on two included CR2032 batteries, with up to three years of battery life. For Prime Day, getting both pieces together at this price looks like a strong value.

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