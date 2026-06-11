Ring’s two-camera outdoor security bundle falls 50% in Amazon’s early sale

This bundle makes a lot of sense for homes that need coverage in both a wide outdoor area and a smaller blind spot. The Ring Floodlight Cam Plus and Spotlight Cam Plus Plug-In package gives you one camera for each job, so you don’t have to mull over which spot to choose. And now, it’s a bargain. Ring Floodlight Cam Plus and Spotlight Cam Plus Plug-In for $149.99 (50% off)

As part of Prime Day 2026, the bundle is available for $149.99, down from a $299.99 RRP. That is a 50% discount relative to the recommended retail price, which is a strong deal for a two-camera Ring setup.

Inside the box, you get one white Ring Floodlight Cam Plus and one white Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Plug-In. Both offer 1080p HD video, Live View, two-way talk, motion alerts, and customizable motion zones. The Floodlight Cam Plus is designed for larger outdoor spaces and adds two 2000-lumen motion-activated floodlights and a remote siren. The Spotlight Cam Plus Plug-In is aimed at smaller zones and blind spots and uses plug-in power via a long USB-C adapter.

Alexa support is included, too, so compatible Echo and Fire TV devices can display camera feeds and announce motion. The bundle also has a 4.7-star review score, which is another nice bonus. The biggest draw here is the mix of camera types in one discounted package, making it a handy way to cover more than one kind of outdoor space for less.

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