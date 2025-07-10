Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Lowest price alert: Ring Doorbell Plus crashes to $79.99 today
2 hours ago
If you’re in the market for a smart home upgrade out front of your property, this offer might be worth checking out. There’s a significant deal on the Ring Doorbell Plus that could save you some serious cash. During this Prime Day, the device is available for $79.99, a substantial markdown from its usual price of $149.99. Not only is it the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, it beats the previous all-time low by some distance.
What makes the Ring Doorbell Plus stand out is its impressive specs. It delivers a crisp 1536p HD+ video resolution and offers a wide 150 x 150-degree field of view, ensuring clear visuals. The inclusion of color night vision ensures clarity, even after dusk. The advanced motion detection with customizable zones and two-way audio, complete with noise cancelation, adds to its appeal, offering enhanced security features for any home.
The device runs on a removable, rechargeable battery, but it can also be hardwired for those seeking continuous power. Integration with Amazon Alexa provides smooth smart home functionality, and while a Ring Protect subscription unlocks features like video recording, the core functions are versatile enough.
Remember, most Prime Day deals require an Amazon Prime subscription, which provides a 30-day trial if you’re not already subscribed. It’s a good idea to sign up to take advantage of these exclusive deals.