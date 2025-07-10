Lowest price alert: Ring Doorbell Plus crashes to $79.99 today

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

If you’re in the market for a smart home upgrade out front of your property, this offer might be worth checking out. There’s a significant deal on the Ring Doorbell Plus that could save you some serious cash. During this Prime Day, the device is available for $79.99, a substantial markdown from its usual price of $149.99. Not only is it the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, it beats the previous all-time low by some distance. Ring Doorbell Plus for $79.99 (47% off)

What makes the Ring Doorbell Plus stand out is its impressive specs. It delivers a crisp 1536p HD+ video resolution and offers a wide 150 x 150-degree field of view, ensuring clear visuals. The inclusion of color night vision ensures clarity, even after dusk. The advanced motion detection with customizable zones and two-way audio, complete with noise cancelation, adds to its appeal, offering enhanced security features for any home.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Ring Battery Doorbell Plus The Battery Doorbell Plus merges features from some of Ring's better products. This 2023 Ring doorbell model offers 1536p resolution, and a 150-degree view both vertically and horizontally, which aids with person and package detection. See price at Amazon Save $70.00 Prime Deal

The device runs on a removable, rechargeable battery, but it can also be hardwired for those seeking continuous power. Integration with Amazon Alexa provides smooth smart home functionality, and while a Ring Protect subscription unlocks features like video recording, the core functions are versatile enough.

Remember, most Prime Day deals require an Amazon Prime subscription, which provides a 30-day trial if you’re not already subscribed. It’s a good idea to sign up to take advantage of these exclusive deals.