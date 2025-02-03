The Ring Battery Doorbell and Stick Up Cam are only $59.99 right now!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you trying to keep your home safe? Getting good security cameras is an excellent deterrent against bad actors and helps you keep an eye on your home whenever you are away. However, these little smart cameras and doorbells can get pricey, especially if you need several units. It’s good to catch good deals, and right now, you can save $40 on the Ring Battery Doorbell and Stick Up Cam Battery. Both are just $59.99! Get the Ring Battery Doorbell for $59.99 Get the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for $59.99

Both of these offers are available directly from Amazon. They are “limited time deals,” so the discounts are applied automatically. The sale applies to all color versions that are available. For the Ring Battery Doorbell, you can choose between Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is available in White or Black.

Ring Battery Doorbell

Smart doorbells have two purposes. They obviously serve as doorbells, but they also double as security cameras for your front door. This means you can use it to communicate with people at your front door, but you’ll also get motion alerts and other security-focused features.

I personally use this 2024 model, and it’s very handy, even if it’s considered the base model. The camera can capture a wide area, thanks to the 150-degree field of view. The resolution is still pretty nice at 1,440 x 1,440. While the Plus and Pro models have a higher 1536p definition, I’ve never had a problem with the Ring Battery Doorbell’s video and can clearly see everything.

You’ll also get plenty of great features, including motion alerts, package notifications, two-way talk, Quick Replies, night vision, Alexa support, and more.

If I had to complain about one thing, it would be that the battery isn’t removable. You must charge the device via USB-C, and it requires removing it from its mount. That said, this is still something you won’t have to worry about most of the time. Battery life should range between six and 12 months, depending on your usage.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

I’ve been using Ring Stick Up Cam Battery cameras for years, as well, and these work like a charm. They are great security cameras, especially if you can get them for just $59.99.

You’ll enjoy a Full HD resolution and a 130-degree field of view. Of course, it gets most of the features you’d expect, such as smart alerts, motion detection, two-way talk, night vision, zone modifications, and Alexa support.

Oh, and this one has a removable battery, so it’s easy to swap them when the juice runs out. Just like the Ring Battery Doorbell, the Stick Up Cam’s battery should last 6-12 months.

If you really want to upgrade, you can also check out the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro. It’s 50% off right now, at $89.99. It offers a wider 155-degree field of view, improved HDR video, +3D Motion Detection, Bird’s Eye View support, and access to 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. These are really good deals, so take advantage of them while you can. They might disappear soon, and while they are worth every penny, it’s better not to pay full price!

