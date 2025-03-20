Deal: Ring Battery Doorbell with Chime bundle cheaper than the doorbell alone

If you look for the Ring Battery Doorbell on Amazon right now, you’ll find it for $99.99, which is its retail price. However, there is a way to get it for less, and you’ll even get a freebie! If you get the bundle with the Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Chime, you can take both home for $84.99. Get the Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Chime for just $84.99 ($40 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon, which owns the Ring brand. It’s a “limited time deal,” so the deal should end relatively soon. You get to pick between two color models: Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Chime Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Chime See price at Amazon Save $40.00 Limited Time Deal!

This is a really nice deal, especially if you were already thinking of getting a Ring Battery Doorbell. Not only will you save yourself $15 compared to buying the doorbell alone, but you’ll pretty much get a Ring Chime for free!

I personally own this model, and the Ring Battery Doorbell is pretty excellent for the price, even if it is the most affordable Ring smart doorbell. It features a 1,440p resolution. And while that is less than the Doorbell Plus’ and Doorbell Pro’s 1,536p resolution, the difference isn’t really huge.

You’ll still get a 150-degree field of view, giving you a “head-to-toe” view of whoever comes to your front door. You’ll even get color night vision, so it will work great at any time of the day.

Other features include two-way audio, motion alerts, quick replies, package alerts, and Alexa support. If I had to complain about anything, it’s that it doesn’t have a removable battery, so you must remove it and plug it in every time you want to recharge it. That is rarely an issue, though, as battery life is estimated at 6-12 months.

Regardless of which Ring doorbell you get, most of the best features require a Ring Home subscription plan. You’ll be able to get motion alerts and access live video without one, but you’ll have to pay up if you want cloud storage, custom notification zones, etc. Plans start at $4.99 per month. You can learn more about Ring Home plans here.

As for the chime, it is pretty much a simple speaker that alerts you when security cameras or the smart doorbell detect activity. It’s nice to have if you want a more traditional style and don’t want to use the Ring app all the time. It also plugs directly into a conventional AC outlet, so you could easily hide it away.

This is a good sale, so take advantage of it while you can. As we mentioned earlier, it actually beats getting the doorbell alone, so why not get a discount and a freebie?

Extra Deal: The Blink Video Doorbell is just $32.99!

Blink Video Doorbell Blink Video Doorbell If you've got a Blink Sync Module 2, the Video Doorbell offers 1080p streaming, a local recording option, and Alexa smart home integration. See price at Amazon Save $27.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want to pay as little as possible for your next smart doorbell, the Blink Video Doorbell is actually way too good for what you would pay for it right now. It’s currently a mere $32.99, which is a substantial 45% discount on the $59.99 retail price.

You’ll still get a Full HD 1,080p resolution, and a 135-degree horizontal field of view. The vertical field of view is a bit more limited at 80 degrees, but it covers most of the body, and I am not interested in seeing anyone’s feet anyway.

You’ll get plenty of the features we expect from a modern smart doorbell. This includes night vision, two-way talk, motion alerts, Alexa support, and more. This one uses a couple of AA batteries, but battery life is estimated at up to two years!

This is one heck of a deal, so go get it while you can! By the way, you’ll also need a Blink subscription to access all features, but these ones start at $3. Learn more about Blink plans here.

