Ring Battery Doorbell Pro drops back to its all-time low price

If you want the best smart video doorbell Ring has to offer, many would argue that’s the Ring Video Doorbell Elite. That said, it’s also wired, really old, and very expensive. The next best one is the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, and while it is still usually also a bit pricey at $229.99, right now, you can get it for just $149.99. Get the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro for $149.99 ($80 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon, which is the company that owns the Ring brand. It’s a limited time deal, so the offer can end anytime.

Home security is important, so it’s always good to invest in quality products for it. The Ring Video Doorbell Elite can keep an eye on your front door while you are away, not to mention the convenience it provides.

This camera offers a 1,536p resolution. It also has a 150-degree field of view, both vertically and horizontally, providing a full head-to-toe vision. That’s obviously good for getting a full view of people, but it also lets you see stuff on the floor, such as packages.

Of course, being one of the top choices, it offers the works in terms of the features Ring offers. This includes two-way HD+ audio, advanced 3D motion detection, pre-roll video, Bird’s Eye view, and dual-band Wi-Fi for an improved connection.

Another great thing about this model is that it has a removable battery. I personally own the base Ring Battery Doorbell, and that one requires removing it, plugging it in, waiting for it to charge, and then docking it back on the front door. With the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, you can have a spare battery and simply swap it in a few seconds, which is much more convenient. Either way, it’s not something you’ll have to worry about often, as it has a battery life of 6-12 months!

One thing to consider is that many of these features only work if you have a Ring Protect subscription. Plans start at $4.99 a month. You can learn more about them on Ring’s website.

Interested? Make sure to act quickly, as this is an all-time low price and it’s the only Ring smart doorbell on sale right now. We’re not sure how long the offer will last.

