Save $80 on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus or Pro

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Amazon is pretty good at offering discounts on its own products, and right now the Big Spring Sale is offering plenty of good deals. Oddly enough, none of the Ring doorbells are on sale right now. We found some good deals on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and Pro. They are both $80 off! Get the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $89.99 ($80 off) Get the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro for $149.99 ($80 off)

These offers are available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned deals website. The deal is only available for the Satin Nickel colorway in both cases. There’s a limit of three units per customer, and they are in new condition. The website mentions this deal is available for seven days or “until sold out.”

A really nice pro about these deals is that they come with Ring’s full-year warranty. Deals on this website often only get the 90-day Woot! warranty.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Ring Battery Doorbell Plus The Battery Doorbell Plus merges features from some of Ring's better products. This 2023 Ring doorbell model offers 1536p resolution, and a 150-degree view both vertically and horizontally, which aids with person and package detection. See price at Woot! Save $60.00

At $89.99, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus from Woot! is actually cheaper than the base Ring Battery Doorbell on Amazon. This means you are saving $10 for upgrading!

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is a pretty nice smart doorbell. It records video at 1,536 resolution and has a 150-degree field of view. You’ll get the works in terms of features, including live video, two-way audio, motion detection, quick replies, package alerts, a removable battery,

We’ve already tested this model, and we really like what it has to offer. We found it very easy to install, and the video quality is excellent. Person detection worked very well, which will help avoid random notifications from things like bushes moving with the wind, squirrels running around the yard, or cars driving through.

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

I also love that this version has a removable battery, so you can swap batteries without removing the doorbell and taking it in for recharging. I own the Ring Battery Doorbell, and I have to remove it, take it into the house, and plug it directly using the USB-C port.

Another thing to remember is that many of the best features require a Ring Home subscription. You can use the doorbell without paying a monthly fee, but you’ll pretty much only have access to simple features like live view and basic alerts. If you want a plan, they start at $4.99. You can learn all about Ring Home subscriptions here.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro Ring Battery Doorbell Pro Ring's 2024 Doorbell Pro offers HD Plus video, 3D Motion Detection, and night clarity. Alexa compatibility and a quick-release battery pack add convenience. See price at Woot! Save $80.00

If you want the best doorbell Ring has to offer, this is it. We must tell you it’s only an upgrade if you’ll be taking advantage of some extra features, though.

It pretty much has the same general specs, including the 1,536 resolution and 150-degree field of view. It also has the same set of features, including two-way audio, live view, motion and person detection, quick replies, package alerts, and a removable battery.

The upgrades with the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro include improved audio, better motion detection, bird’s eye view mode, and pre-roll support. It also gets dual-band Wi-Fi. If you care for those upgrades, you can pay $149.99 instead of the full $229.99 price point. These deals are pretty nice, so you should probably act on them quickly if you’re in the market for a good smart doorbell. While Woot! says the deal will be around for seven days, there is always a chance they will sell out, too.

You might like