All Ring Battery Doorbells are on sale!

The base Ring Battery Doorbell deal is available from Amazon. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and Pro offers come from Woot!. They are also on sale from Amazon, but the deals are better on Woot!. This is interesting because Woot! is an Amazon-owned deals website, and you still get a one-year warranty from Ring.

Ring Battery Doorbell

I actually own this model, and got it for slightly more than you will. While it is the lower-end version, the Ring Battery Doorbell has treated me well and is more than enough for most people.

The Ring Battery Doorbell offers a nice 1,440p resolution. That is less than the 1,536p definition on the Doorbell Plus and Pro, but it still looks great, and the difference isn’t huge. Not to mention, you’ll save a big chunk of change, given it’s only $54.99!

The lens has a 150-degree field of view, offering what Ring calls a “head-to-toe” view of whoever approaches the doorbell. I can attest I can see people’s whole bodies, but only until they get closer to the door. Half the legs are cut off for me pretty often.

You’ll get a nice set of features, such as night vision, two-way audio, motion alerts, quick replies, package alerts, Alexa support, and more.

If I had to complain about anything, it’s that this model doesn’t have a removable battery. Whenever I need to juice up, I have to take it off its dock, plug it in via USB-C, and let it charge for a while. Luckily, this is not a common occurrence, though, as battery life can last about 6-12 months.

One thing to keep in mind, and this applies to all Ring cameras, is that you’ll need a Ring Home subscription to access all features and capabilities. Plans start at $4.99 a month, and you can learn more about subscriptions here. If you don’t pay for a Ring Home plan, you’ll get basic functionality, which is mainly limited to live view and motion alerts. You’ll miss out on things like cloud storage, custom notification zones, etc.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Ring Battery Doorbell Plus The Battery Doorbell Plus merges features from some of Ring's better products. This 2023 Ring doorbell model offers 1536p resolution, and a 150-degree view both vertically and horizontally, which aids with person and package detection. See price at Woot! Save $60.00

If you want a bit of an upgrade, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is a pretty nice in-between option. It records at 1,536 resolution and has a 150-degree field of view. You’ll also get all the usual features, like live video, two-way audio, motion detection, quick replies, package alerts, etc.

Guess what? This one comes with a removable battery! That means you don’t need to take the camera anywhere to charge it, and you can always swap batteries to avoid any downtime.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro Ring Battery Doorbell Pro Ring's 2024 Doorbell Pro offers HD Plus video, 3D Motion Detection, and night clarity. Alexa compatibility and a quick-release battery pack add convenience. See price at Woot! Save $80.00

Here’s the best doorbell Ring has to offer. It’s only really a worthy upgrade if you’ll be using some added features, though. This is because it pretty much has the same specs as the Doorbell Plus, including a 1,536p resolution and a 150-degree field of view.

You’ll also get the same set of general features, such as two-way audio, live view, motion and person detection, quick replies, and a removable battery. That said, the Pro model gets some added benefits. These include bird’s eye view, improved motion detection, better audio, pre-roll recording, and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

If you feel like those additions are worth your cash, you can pay $149.99 and get the best of the best! These are all great deals. If I could go back in time, I would probably go for the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. Regardless of your choice, though, all of these are great deals. Go get yours before the offers end!