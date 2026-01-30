Bundle deal: Pay only half the price for the Ring Battery Doorbell and Outdoor Cam Plus

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

You can’t put a price on security, that’s for sure. That said, you also don’t need to spend a fortune on security cameras. Ring has some good deals from time to time. For example, right now you can get the Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Outdoor Cam Plus for the price of one. Buy the Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Outdoor Cam Plus for $99.99 ($99.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. You can pick from a few color variations, which you can see right under the price details.

This is a great bundle if you’re looking to get started in your smart home security journey. It gets you a smart doorbell and camera. The Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Outdoor Cam Plus usually cost $99.99 each, so you’re essentially getting one of them for free if you take advantage of this deal. Keep reading to learn more about these!

Ring Battery Doorbell

The Ring Battery Doorbell is the brand’s base model in the smart doorbell category. This doesn’t mean it’s a cheap product, though. It’s a pretty competent smart doorbell with pretty awesome features.

The camera definition is pretty good at 1,440 x 1,440. You’ll even enjoy features like night vision, a wide 150-degree field of view, motion detection, package alerts, smart alerts, two-way audio, and Alexa support.

Are there any downsides? My main complaint is that the battery isn’t removable, but all that means is that you’ll have to remove the unit to charge it, and I charge mine about every four months or so.

Ring Outdoor Cam Plus

Now, onto the security camera. I also own a Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, and it is a great unit. It features a 2K resolution, which is nice considering other affordable cameras stick to 1,080p.

It may be missing an integrated light, but the rest of the features are really nice. You’ll get Low Light Sight for checking on your home during dark nights. Other capabilities include motion detection, alerts, two-way audio, a siren, pre-roll video, Alexa support, and more. It also has support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands.

Because it is meant to live outdoors, as its name entails, the unit features a weatherproof construction. Dust and rain won’t damage it. Mine has literally survived snowstorms!

Dealing with wires is an inconvenience, so you’ll be happy to learn this camera can operate on a battery. You’ll only need to charge it once every few months, too. Ready to keep an eye on your home from anywhere? Catch this hot deal while it’s available. Just keep in mind that most features will require a Ring Protect Plan. Check out the plan options here!

