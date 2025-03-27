Ring Battery Doorbell drops to a new all-time low price

If you’ve been looking to get a smart doorbell, right now is your chance to get one at a record-low price. It’s a pretty good one, too. The Ring Battery Doorbell is cheaper than ever at $54.99. That is a 45% discount on the full $99.99 retail price. Get the Ring Battery Doorbell for just $54.99 ($45 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon, which owns the Ring brand. It is part of the online retailer’s “Big Spring Deal” sale, which ends on March 31, 2025. We can only assume this discount will go away then. The unit is available in Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze; both are at the same discounted price.

I actually own this exact same model and got it for $59.99, so joke’s on the deals guy! You can get the Ring Battery Doorbell for $5 bucks less than I did, which happens to be the cheapest price we’ve ever seen this camera go for.

For this price, the Ring Battery Doorbell is quite a nice doorbell, even if it’s the cheapest available from the brand. It has a pretty nice 1,440p resolution. While that is less than the Doorbell Plus’ and Pro’s 1,536p resolution, the difference isn’t huge, and you’re saving a nice chunk of change with this one.

It also has a 150-degree field of view. According to Ring, this gives you a “head-to-toe” view of whoever approaches your front door, back door, or wherever you put it. Thanks to the night vision feature, the camera can also shoot at night, so this is good for any time of the day.

The Ring Battery Doorbell has many other features, including two-way audio, motion alerts, quick replies, package alerts, and Alexa support.

The one thing I have a bit of an issue with is that it doesn’t have a removable battery. This means I have to remove the Ring Battery Doorbell to charge it. That said, that’s just me being picky because, honestly, the battery life is impressive at about 6-12 months. So it isn’t something you really have to worry about very often.

Also, you have to keep in mind that most features require a Ring Home subscription, and plans start at $4.99 per month. Without one, the only main features you get are live view and motion alerts. Things like cloud storage, custom notification zones, and other capabilities require a plan. Learn more about Ring Home plans here.

Again, this is a record-low price, so if you’re signing up for this deal, you probably want to act quickly. These all-time low prices don’t commonly last long.

Extra deal: Pick up a security camera on the cheap

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Ring Stick Up Cam Battery See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Big Spring Deal!

Remember the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery? Well, Amazon decided to change its name to the Ring Outdoor Cam, and I am still getting used to the change, but it is really the same device. It’s a pretty good security camera, too, and right now, you can get it for just $59.99. It’s certainly a nice addition if you’re getting into the Ring ecosystem.

While the Ring Battery Doorbell can keep an eye on your door, the Ring Outdoor Cam can be placed anywhere else as long as it’s within Wi-Fi range. It can record at 1,080p resolution and has a 130-degree field of view. I personally use a few of these, and that’s more than enough to cover the areas I need to keep an eye on. I’ve never had any issues with resolution or the field of view.

You’ll get a nice set of features, too. It also has two-way audio, as well as motion detection, motion alerts, real-time notifications, night vision, and Alexa support. It’s weather-resistant, so it won’t get ruined by rain or snow. The installation is pretty simple, too, as it doesn’t require wiring.

This one does have a removable battery, which usually lasts 6-12 months on a full charge. I just invested in an extra battery I keep charged at home, and then I swap them around to avoid downtime. Regardless, you won’t need to worry about charging it often.

