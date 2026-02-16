You have under 8 hours to save 40% on the Ring Battery Doorbell

You can’t always be home, but with the Ring Battery Doorbell, you can keep an eye on your door at all times. It’s a great smart doorbell camera, and you can get it for just $59.99 if you act quickly. Buy the Ring Battery Doorbell for just $59.99 ($40 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, which owns the Ring brand. It’s available in two color versions: Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze. Amazon has a timer on the sale page, signaling the offer will end in under eight hours, so be quick!

The Ring Battery Doorbell is the most affordable model in its series, and thanks to today’s offer, it’s an even better deal. Don’t mistake its accessible price for a cheap experience, though. This smart doorbell is actually quite competent, considering how much you’re paying.

You’ll enjoy a 1,440 x 1,440 resolution and a 150-degree field of view. Ring mentions this offers a “head-to-toe” view. Other features include color night vision, motion detection, smart alerts, package alerts, Alexa replies, two-way talking, and more.

If I had to complain about anything, it would be that the battery isn’t removable. You have to remove it and charge it via USB-C whenever it dies. This means keeping the door unprotected for some hours. That said, it’s a small price to pay for such a good deal, and I charge mine about 2-3 times a year, anyways. It won’t be something you have to deal with often.

By the way, you also have to keep in mind that most features require a Ring Protect Plan. You can learn more about pricing and plans here. Without a paid plan, all you really have access to is live view and motion alerts.

Want in on this deal? Again, the offer ends tonight, so get yours while it’s hot!

