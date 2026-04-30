ANBERNIC's swiveling Android handheld is arriving sooner than you think

TL;DR The ANBERNIC RG Rotate will release on May 11 at 6:00 AM ET.

The handheld will feature a Unisoc Tiger T618 Octa-core CPU, Mali G52 GPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 2,000mAh battery.

The Polar Black and Aurora Silver models will cost $87.99 and $107.99, respectively.

Since mid-March, ANBERNIC has been teasing a new Android-powered handheld. Earlier this month, we finally learned that this device is called the RG Rotate. The team has since shared a couple of videos, officially introducing the system and showing some of what it can do. Now, ANBERNIC has finally revealed the pricing, specs, and release date.

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In a recently published unboxing video, ANBERNIC revealed everything that’s included in the box. Underneath the handheld, there will be a black box filled with a user manual, tempered glass screen protector with application kit, a charging cable, a lanyard, extra L2/R2 buttons, and screen wipes. The video also reveals the full specifications, which you can see in the table below.

The device features a Unisoc Tiger T618 Octa-core CPU, Mali G52 GPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 2,000mAh battery. It will run on Android 12 and have support for a variety of emulators, ranging from Game Boy Advance to PS2 and more.

There will be a Polar Black model with an aluminum alloy front and a plastic backshell. Your other option will be an Aurora Silver variant that features a full metal body. ANBERNIC has told Retro Dodo that Polar Black will have a $87.99 price tag, while Aurora Silver will sell for $107.99. However, there will be an early bird special for those who order within the first 72 hours, which reduces the prices to $82.99 and $99.99, respectively.

You’ll be able to place your order on ANBERNIC’s website starting on May 11 at 6:00 AM ET. However, the company did not say if this is the pre-order date or the official shipping date. The

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