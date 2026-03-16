This Android handheld puts a new twist on console design — literally

TL;DR ANBERNIC may be working on a new pocket-friendly handheld.

The device features a 1:1 display that pivots 180 degrees to reveal a gamepad.

The display also appears to be a touchscreen.

There are countless Android gaming handhelds that mimic the designs of previous hardware from Nintendo, Sony, and so on. It’s rare that we see one of these Android handheld makers try to create something new. Which is why it’s exciting to see a new device that takes a different spin on what a handheld can look like.

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In a video shared by Reddit user Qinki001, we are shown a square-shaped device that’s all screen. On that 1:1 display are various Android emulators, and you can navigate through them by using the touchscreen. About three seconds into the video, we see what really makes this handheld stand out.

By pushing on the side of the device, the screen does a 180-degree pivot to reveal a gamepad. In this state, the device is now a vertical handheld, like a Game Boy. Overall, this device is reminiscent of the Motorola Flipout from 2010. It also appears that there are two shoulder buttons on the back.

Based on the logo that appears on the back and bottom of the device, it seems this handheld comes from ANBERNIC. While we can’t verify the video, the person recording pans up from the handheld to show what appears to be ANBERNIC staff working at their desks.

There are no official details about this device yet. As such, it’s unknown when or if an announcement could happen.

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