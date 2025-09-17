Here's what you'll pay for ANBERNIC's latest handheld console when sales open this Friday

TL;DR ANBERNIC reveals RG 476H pricing ahead of sales, and it’s good — but could be better.

Formally set at $165, you’ll pay just $150 with an instant $15 discount.

The manufacturer also confirms specs, which are almost perfectly in line with those of the RG Slide.

Smartphones may be our bread and butter, but we are absolute suckers around here for a nice handheld gaming console — so we were understandably very excited earlier this month when we got word about the ANBERNIC RG 476H on the way. At the time we made some inferences about the hardware we were likely to get, and it sure felt like this model could be shaping up to be a budget-friendly alternative to some of its peers. Today, we start learning just how close to the mark we were.

The RG 476H looked like it was shaping up to be a more straightforward alternative to the RG Slide. Based on the naming, we were expecting the same sort of beautiful 4.7-inch 120Hz screen ANBERNIC gave us with the Slide, as well as the same workable (if less than a powerhouse) T820 chipset — and indeed, that’s exactly what ANBERNIC now confirms today.

While we really liked the Slide, its sliding construction made it a bit bulky, and we had to believe that also drove up its cost compared to a more traditional handheld console. Sure enough, the RG 476H will go up for sale this Friday with a list price of just about $165, discounted $15 to $150. For comparison, right now ANBERNIC will sell you the RG Slide for $170 (discounted from $190).

That’s less, granted, but maybe not by as much as we were hoping for. Other key specs like battery capacity, RAM, and storage are unchanged between the two consoles, so that form factor really should be the first thing in your mind when you’re choosing between the two.

While we may be hemming and hawing over a few dollars here, we’re still very much looking forward to getting our hands on this exceptionally fun-looking piece of kit. The glass front should feel great, and between the dual Hall-effect thumbsticks and all the shoulder triggers, we’ve got all the input options we’ll need for some retro-gaming fun.

You can definitely find a cheaper handheld console, but there’s still enough to like here that we imagine a lot of you will be snagging one when sales open this Friday. Let us know why you picked this option — or are going for something else like the Slide — down in the comments.

