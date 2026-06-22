Retroid's next handheld could target classic gaming purists with its 4:3 OLED

TL;DR Retroid has teased the upcoming Pocket Nova, a retro gaming handheld featuring a 4:3 aspect ratio display paired with a modern OLED panel.

The 4:3 format would allow older console games to scale perfectly without black side borders, while the OLED technology would offer an infinite contrast ratio.

Official specs are not yet out, but community analysis estimates a 4.4-inch screen and a footprint slightly taller than the Retroid Pocket Mini.

Retroid has become a well-respected name in the Android handheld space, thanks to products like the Pocket 6. If you’re looking to pick a new gaming handheld, Retroid just teased its upcoming Pocket Nova, and it might be worth waiting to see what the company has in store.

In a post on X, Retroid has teased a retro 4:3 aspect ratio handheld with a “modern” OLED, taking the form of the Retroid Pocket Nova.

This upcoming device seemingly breaks away from recent 16:9 trends to offer exactly what classic-gaming purists have been begging for: a dedicated 4:3 aspect-ratio display paired with a gorgeous, modern OLED panel. For retro emulation enthusiasts, a 4:3 OLED panel is the holy grail. Older consoles like the NES, SNES, PlayStation 1, and Nintendo 64 output natively in this near-square-ish format, so you will get perfect scaling without ugly black pillar boxes on the sides on a 4:3 display. Combining that shape with the infinite contrast ratio of an OLED screen would give older titles a completely refreshed look.

While official technical specifications remain under wraps, initial community analysis on Reddit suggests a screen size of roughly 4.4-inch. Proportional measurements place the handheld at a very familiar footprint, nearly matching the length of the Pocket Mini but standing roughly 4mm taller.

We are still waiting on official word regarding the internal silicon, pricing, and an exact release date. However, given Retroid’s aggressive release cycles, we likely won’t have to wait long before this pocketable powerhouse goes on pre-order.

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