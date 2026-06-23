Retroid Pocket Nova screen, design revealed: One for the classic gamers

TL;DR Retroid has confirmed screen specs for the upcoming Retroid Pocket Nova handheld.

The device will pack a 4.5-inch 1,280 x 960 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Retroid also showed off the Pocket Nova’s design, featuring a transparent shell and a familiar control layout.

Retroid previously sold the Pocket Mini, but it doesn’t currently sell an Android handheld with a 4:3 screen. It recently teased a new product in this regard, dubbed the Retroid Pocket Nova, and we’ve now got screen details.

The company just posted Retroid Pocket Nova screen specs on its Discord channel and social media platforms. We already knew it was a 4:3 OLED panel, but Retroid has now revealed that this is a 4.5-inch display with a 1,280 x 960 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Check out the official image below.

The handheld’s 4:3 aspect ratio means it should be well-suited to emulating classic home consoles from the 8-bit to “128-bit” eras. So you shouldn’t see any letterboxing on this handheld when running these games.

The image also gives us a closer look at the design. This particular model has a transparent shell, while the control layout is broadly in line with previous Retroid Pocket devices. That means a pair of analog sticks (with one stick below the D-pad), select and start buttons flanking the screen, a home key on the left side, and a back key on the right. It also looks like we’ve got front-facing speakers here.

There’s no word on the overall dimensions, but I hope this will be a pocket-friendly handheld. There’s also no word on other specs just yet, such as the chipset, RAM/storage configuration, battery size, and charging details. Nevertheless, Retroid’s insistence that you won’t need a second mortgage suggests that this is a mid-range or budget device rather than a premium handheld.

Follow