Retroid Pocket Nova gets official Android 16-based LineageOS 23.2

TL;DR LineageOS 23.2 is now officially available for the Retroid Pocket Nova.

The custom ROM brings an updated version of Android to the handheld.

Retroid’s latest Android handheld — the Retroid Pocket Nova — started shipping at the end of July. While it’s a powerful handheld, it still runs Android 13, which is outdated, to say the least. Fortunately, that might no longer be a concern.

As shared on Reddit, LineageOS 23.2 is now available to download and install on the Pocket Nova. It’s based on Android 16 and is a big step up from the Android 13-based OS running on the Pocket Nova by default.

With LineageOS 23.2 on the Pocket Nova, users can expect improved battery life, better performance, and more. It’s also great news for gamers, since the Pocket Nova has just started shipping to customers, and they already have the option to install a custom ROM with official support.

While official LineageOS support is good news for those looking to update to a newer Android version on their handhelds, it remains to be seen whether the LineageOS launcher experience is better than the custom launcher Retroid ships with the Pocket Nova. That launcher includes new features, such as the option to automatically download box art for game ROMs, which is the kind of quality-of-life feature that users could miss.

The Retroid Pocket Nova comes with the QCS8550 chipset (basically a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), up to 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 27W wired charging support. It also features a 4.5-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Retroid Pocket Nova starts at $229, undercutting the Retroid Pocket 6, which also received official LineageOS support last month.

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