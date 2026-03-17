Say goodbye to the Retroid Pocket G2, and hello to a Pocket Classic price hike

TL;DR Retroid has announced that the Retroid Pocket G2 has been temporarily discontinued.

The company confirms that the OTA update for the handheld is still scheduled to roll out next week.

The Retroid Pocket Classic will get a $20 price hike on Thursday.

The ongoing memory shortage is having far-reaching implications for companies across the consumer tech landscape. Gaming handhelds, in particular, have been hit fairly hard by the rising costs of RAM. Just last month, popular handheld maker Retroid announced it would discontinue the 12GB model of the Pocket 6 due to the surge in memory pricing. Now the team has decided to discontinue another one of its handhelds.

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Retroid has announced that it will temporarily discontinue the Pocket G2 due to the fluctuations in memory pricing. The company adds that it hopes to bring the device back at some point, but that won’t happen until “market conditions allow.” Although the handheld is being discontinued, the OTA update is still scheduled to roll out next week.

It appears that the similarly designed and priced Pocket 5 is unaffected, as Retroid confirms it will continue to sell the system. Until the Pocket G2 returns, the company recommends picking up this device as an alternative. The handheld is currently on sale for $199 on Retroid’s website, which is $20 off the regular price.

The final part of this announcement reveals some unfortunate news for the Pocket Classic. Retroid plans to raise the price of the 6GB/128GB model from $129 to $149. This price hike is scheduled to go into effect on Friday at 9:00 AM Beijing time, which would be Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Nothing was mentioned about the 4GB/64GB model, which is currently sold out.

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