Retroid just announced another Nintendo DS-inspired gaming handheld

Both are launching in spring, although details are still light.

Retroid’s previous release, the Retroid Pocket 5, is one of the most popular handhelds on the market.

Retroid has quickly become one of the most beloved brands in retro gaming, with its latest Retroid Pocket 5 a frequent contender for the best retro handhelds you can buy. The company has announced two new handhelds, including a follow-up to the Nintendo DS-style Retroid Pocket Flip.

The clamshell device doesn’t have a second screen, but from what we can see, it does have several improvements over the first model.

The bezels around the screen are much smaller, although it’s not clear whether or not it’s an OLED panel. The device also features new recessed sticks, which are now placed above the other controls. According to Retroid, they’re the same full-size analog sticks found on its previous devices, which is a major improvement over the divisive slider sticks on the Retroid Flip.

Retroid has listened to the community, fixing complaints with the original device.

The buttons have been moved up and placed closer together. There are also two speakers that fire up, rather than the downward-firing speakers on its predecessor. At first glance, it looks like Retroid listened to the community’s criticisms to design a top-notch device.

Granted, we still don’t have any details about the specs or internals of the upcoming device. If it has the same Snapdragon 865 processor found on the Retroid Pocket 5, it will provide excellent performance at an accessible price.

But that’s not all. In the background of the announcement image, a second vertical handheld can be seen.

The Retroid Flip 2 has been rumored for months now, but this handheld is completely new. This would be the first vertical handheld from the company since the initial Retroid Pocket, which was released in 2020. It’s difficult to see from the image, but it’s possible that it could be another folding model, similar to the Game Boy Advance SP.

Both devices are slated for release this spring, so stay tuned for more information in the coming months.

