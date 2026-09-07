Retroid takes on Nintendo nostalgia with new dual-screen Android handheld

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TL;DR Retroid has released a teaser for a new gaming handheld.

The handheld will be called the Retroid Pocket Duo, and its key feature will be two built-in screens.

The video clip shows an outline that resembles a Nintendo 3DS.

Android gaming handheld maker Retroid recently launched the Pocket Nova. However, the company isn’t slowing down for even a second. It’s already teasing its next release, and it will remind you of a classic Nintendo device.

Retroid has shared a teaser for a new system on social media. The teaser consists of a 20-second video clip and the words “Two Screens.. One Pocket.” While leaving everything else as a mystery to be solved at a later date, the company did at least reveal the name — the “Retroid Pocket Duo.”

The key feature of this handheld will be its two built-in screens, free of clips or cables. Outside of this detail, the video clip only reveals the outline of the device. Based on the silhouette, it appears that the dual-screen device will resemble the Nintendo 3DS, but with bigger displays.

There’s still a lot that we don’t know yet about this handheld. But given its Nintendo 3DS-like appearance, it will presumably be able to handle DS and 3DS emulation. With how Retroid operates, it may not take long before we get more information.

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