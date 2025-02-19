The Retroid Flip 2 was just shown off in all its Nintendo DS-like glory

TL;DR Retroid has released a new video showing the upgrades in the Retroid Flip 2.

Key changes are hall effect sticks and triggers, an OLED screen, and a reinforced hinge.

The device will launch in spring of this year.

It’s been less than a week since Retroid announced the highly anticipated follow-up to the Retroid Flip, but we now have more details about what’s been improved in the new retro gaming handheld. It appears that Retroid listened to the fans on this one, because nearly every box has been ticked.

In a strangely dramatic promotional video (seen above), Retroid revealed that the Flip 2 will have full, analog Hall Effect joysticks, fixing one of the main complaints from the first iteration. Given the Nintendo DS-style clamshell design (minus the second screen), the sticks are recessed to allow it to close, but the higher placement should make them more comfortable to use.

The screen has been upgraded to an OLED panel, a change the company made on the Retroid Pocket 5 late last year. The size of the panel is still unknown, but it’s likely to be around the 4.7-inch size of the first model, if slightly larger. As seen in the previous reveal, the speakers now fire up and are located on the inside of the device.

One of the biggest issues the Retroid Flip faced at launch was a faulty hinge, and that appears to have been addressed with the Flip 2. The video shows a reinforced hinge design that opens up to 180 degrees, with a click stop at 150 degrees. Considering the build quality and plastic on the Retroid Pocket 5 were a noticeable step up from previous devices, the Flip 2 should avoid the broken hinges of its predecessor.

The video also shows that the bottom of the handheld is sloped, which will not only make it more comfortable to hold, but also allow for larger triggers. They are now analog Hall Effect triggers for more precise inputs. There’s also a lanyard hole in the bottom corner, which is a small but very welcome detail for the few of us who still use them.

As for specs, no details were revealed in this initial video. Retroid has used the Snapdragon 865 for its last two devices, so that’s the safest bet for the Flip 2. The second, vertical handheld seen in the initial reveal is also missing.

If rumors are correct, the company will reveal more details each week leading up to a spring launch, so stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks.

