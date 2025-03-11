Save 45% on this really cool retro Philips Hue Smart 60W ST19 smart light

I don’t know about you, but there is something about classic or retro things that really gets to me. Maybe it’s just melancholy, but I feel like older stuff just looks so cool. This is why I like these vintage smart lights that bring modern technology to light bulbs that look like they are made with filament. These are usually much pricier than their normal LED counterparts, though. This is why we wanted to highlight this deal! Get the Philips Hue Smart 60W ST19 Filament LED Bulb for $18.99 ($16 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies only to the soft white model. There is a “White Ambiance” version that also supports a cooler temperature color, but it is much more expensive.

I mean, just look at that light bulb. Doesn’t it look amazing? As retro as it looks, it has all the benefits of modern light bulb technology. For starters, it only uses 7W, making it a great option if you want to save energy. Not to mention, it produces the equivalent of a 60W bulb with actual filaments.

These are obviously smart, so you can definitely use an app to turn them on or off. You can also use digital assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant to control them. You can do things like set schedules, and if you are well-invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem, it can even sync with other Hue lights.

While you can use it directly over Bluetooth, this will only allow you to turn it on/off using the app or voice commands. You’ll need a Hue bridge to get most of the cooler features, such as using smart switches, sensors, routines, and more. If you would rather avoid the Hue bridge, these also work with any Zigbee hubs, such as the Amazon Echo 4th Gen.

I am kind of loving the look of this one, as well as the price. If you really want to set the tone in your home, it’s a great deal for a type of smart light that is usually much more expensive.

