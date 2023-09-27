Resident Evil 4 for the iPhone 15 Pro will cost $60, would you buy it?

TL;DR The Resident Evil 4 remake for the iPhone 15 Pro series will cost $60.

This is broadly in line with console games rather than mobile titles.

Apple and Capcom made a significant announcement for gamers at the iPhone 15 series launch event last week, announcing that Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 remake will be coming to the Pro devices.

Now, Touch Arcade has spotted pricing for Resident Evil 4 on the Apple App Store, confirming a $60 price tag for the title. A $60 or $70 price point is par for the course for console games, but this is pretty steep for a mobile title.

Would you buy a mobile game (be it a console port or otherwise) for $60? 320 votes Yes 5 % Maybe, it depends on the game 20 % No 75 %

It’s worth noting that this is indeed a port of a console title rather than a typical mobile game, so we can understand the price point. Furthermore, Capcom is offering a limited trial so you can give the game a try before you actually pay for the full version.

Would you buy a smartphone game (be it a console/PC port or otherwise) for $60, though? Let us know via our poll above, and leave a comment if you’ve got more to share. Either way, we hope this port is a financial success for Capcom so more game publishers are motivated to bring their console titles to mobile.

