iPhone 15 Pro is getting two Resident Evil games with one out next month

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Resident Evil Village’s iOS launch will be on October 30 for $39.99.

Resident Evil 4 will also come to iOS later this year.

When touting the Pro and Pro Max’s gaming prowess at its iPhone 15 event, Apple showed the phones playing games like The Division, Honkai: Star Rail, and Genshin Impact. Near the end of that segment, Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda revealed that Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 could now be played iPhone as well. Now we have pricing and a release date information for Resident Evil Village.

During Tokyo Games Show 2023, Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village will be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max on October 30. Anyone with an iPad that has an M1 chip or later will also be able to get the game. It will be released for $39.99, and you’ll also be able to purchase the Winters’ Expansion DLC pack for $19.99. The full game is already available on Macs with M1 or later, but the MacOS version is actually $10 cheaper.

Capcom

Pre-orders will start “soon” on the Apple Store app. However, you’ll be able to take advantage of a free demo. That demo will have an in-app purchase option to unlock the full game. If you preorder the game and the DLC, Capcom says it will bundle in an extra costume for Rosemary Winters in the Shadows of Rose DLC.

The publisher didn’t give a release date for Resident Evil 4, but its website lists the game as “available 2023.” It will be playable on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPads, and Macs.

RE Village won’t support Apple’s Universal Purchase, but Capcom’s website says that RE4 will. This means you’ll just need to purchase RE4 once and you’ll be able to play it on all of your supported Apple platforms.

Thankfully, when you start playing, you won’t have to rely on terrible on-screen controls. Apple says the iPhone 15 can pair with game controllers like PlayStation’s DualSense.

