Resident Evil 4 Remake on iPhone 15 Pro gets release date, pre-orders open

TL;DR Capcom has revealed the launch date for Resident Evil 4 Remake on iPhone and iPad.

The game will launch next month on December 20.

A demo will also be available for download.

During Apple’s iPhone event, Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda revealed two Resident Evil games would be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPad. Resident Evil Village hit the Apple Store about a week ago, and now Capcom has given us the release date for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

On X (formerly Twitter), Resident Evil developer and publisher Capcom revealed that Resident Evil 4 Remake will come to the iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and all iPads with an M1 chip or later on December 20, 2023. The company says that pre-orders start today and that a demo will also be available for download. You can see screenshots of how the game will look down below.

While you have the option to use virtual controls, you won’t be forced to use them. Thankfully, the iPhone 15 can pair with game controllers, like the PlayStation DualSense.

When Resident Evil Village launched on Apple phones, it sold for $39.99. But as reportedly earlier, RE 4 Remake will cost a full $60. Also unlike Resident Evil Village, RE 4 Remake will be eligible for Apple’s Universal Purchase. This means you just need to purchase RE 4 once and you’ll be able to play it on all of your supported Apple platforms.

